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    Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Launch in Q1 2027

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Launch in Q1 2027
    • 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs expected
    • May benefit from new e-drive optimisations

    Tata Motors seems to be extensively testing the Sierra EV, and taking its own time to come up with an electrified version of the iconic nameplate. While there were speculations of its 2026 debut, the same deadline seems to be pushed. A recently spied unit confirms an EV, thanks to a dangling charging flap.

    Expected to be based on the Acti.ev platform, the Sierra EV will likely be powered by the same set of battery packs as the Harrier EV – 65kWh and 75kWh. Additionally, an AWD setup is also likely to make its way with the electric. Likely to be positioned between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV will likely have the same battery-motor configuration as the latter, but with mellowed-down power figures, thereby resulting in a higher claimed and real-world range.

    The Sierra EV will be the seventh product in the Tata.ev lineup, thereby surpassing some BEV brands in terms of product portfolio. Given the Punch EV facelift’s trajectory which involves electronic optimisations for better efficiency, this delay seems justified, as an iconic nameplate like this should be a tough competitor across all powertrain options.

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    Tata Sierra EV Image
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
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