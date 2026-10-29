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    Tata Sierra EV Real-world Range Tested

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Tata Sierra EV Real-world Range Tested
    • Top-spec variant tested
    • Claimed range of 500km on a single charge

    Short on the heels of evaluating the Tiago EV, we got our hands on the new Sierra EV, and we put it through our grueling range test. We tested the top-spec Empowered A variant in the QWD guise, which features a 75kWh battery pack.

    The Sierra EV, in this top-end form, has a claimed range of 500km. During our test, the conditions included setting the AC temperature at 23 degrees and the fan speed at 2. Further, we tested the car in the default settings, which include the City drive mode and Level 1 regen.

    Coming to the city loop, the Tata Sierra EV covered a distance of 78.5km, and the car returned an instrument cluster-displayed efficiency of 188Wh/km. This translates into a real-world range of 399km. Similarly, the highway loop saw the electric SUV doing 92.5kms, thus resulting in an efficiency of 162Wh/km. The real-world range, this time around, stood at 463kms.

    Taking into consideration both the above real-world range figures, the Tata Sierra EV returned an overall range of 415kms. This essentially means that the real-world range stands at 83 per cent of the claimed range by the brand.

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