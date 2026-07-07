Tata Sierra EV Base Variant Detailed

Available only in three colours

Powered by a 63kWh battery pack

Tata Motors launched the Sierra EV in India last week, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the Sierra EV and our review will be live at 11AM on 12 July. Let us now take a look at the entry-level offering of the model.

The Sierra is available in six variants – Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A AWD. Notably, the base variant is available in three of the total seven colours on offer, which include Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White. Propelling the Sierra EV base Pure variant is a 63kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. The power output stands at 235bhp and 315Nm, with a certified range of 566km on a single charge.

In terms of features, the entry-level Tata Sierra EV variant comes equipped with Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lights, LED light bars at either end, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED turn indicators, follow-me-home headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, all-wheel disc brakes, flush door handles with welcome lights, and a rear wiper and washer.

Further, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch driver’s display, automatic climate control, three 65W Type-C charging ports, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, electric tailgate, OTA updates, cruise control, rear window sunshades, wireless phone mirroring, front armrest storage and an air purifier. Additionally, it receives terrain modes, drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport), eight speakers, six-way adjustable driver seat, adjustable front and rear headrests, tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering, iRA connected car technology, and steering-mounted controls.

The standard safety suite on the 2026 Sierra EV includes six airbags, height-adjustable seat belts, reverse parking camera with guidelines, EP with auto-hold, valet mode, TPMS, ABS with EBD, ESP, VDC, CSC, HHC, HDC, TCS, CDD, AIB, iVBAC, PBA, EDTC, EBP, BFC, HBA, AVH, APB, and TVB.