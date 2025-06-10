Tata Sierra, Avinya, 15 More Cars in India by FY30

Seven new name plates

23 facelifts and updates

Tata Motors recently shared its aggressive five-year product plan for India at an Investor Day 2025 presentation. The carmaker will bring in seven brand new models in addition to the existing lineup by FY2030, taking the product count up to 15 in their portfolio.

Tata Sierra

When we talk about the seven new nameplates, the first very obvious name that pops up, is the Sierra. It was showcased this year at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025, and will be the first of the seven models to be launched. It will bring back the iconic nameplate in a modern avatar, and will be offered in both ICE and electric powertrains.

Tata Avinya

Then, there's the Avinya, which was also exhibited at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year. It will spawn two models, which will be premium EVs based on JLR’s modular EMA architecture. Interestingly, this is the same platform that will be shared with the Discovery Sport, Evoque, and the next-generation Velar.

Four More Mystery Models

Apart from the aforementioned models, the carmaker also plans to bring in four new models. These include two electric cars and two conventional ICE-powered models. Tata Motors is tight-lipped about these models, but we will soon receive more information about the same.

Existing Lineup Refresh

Tata's revamped product offensive will also include over 23 facelifted and updated models from its product portfolio. So, apart from the 15 nameplates by the end of this decade, expect the current lineup to be revamped as well, for example, the recent Altroz and the upcoming Punch facelift. Must say, quite an ambitious five-year product roadmap for India!