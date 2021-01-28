Tata Safari unveiled: Now in pictures

Post much wait and a couple of name changes, Tata has finally taken the covers off its three-row SUV which is named after the iconic Safari. Essentially, based on the younger brother Harrier, the Safari has grown in length, includes a third-row and can now seat six or seven passengers. Let us take a look at the new Safari in a detailed picture gallery.

The front fascia resembles the Harrier but the Safari gets tri-arrow chrome embellishment on the front grille to distinguish itself from the junior. The bumper houses the HID projector headlamps and fog lamps with black cladding for a rugged look.

The highlight of the side profile is the stepped roof and the raked up rear quarter glass which is designed to reminisce the iconic Safari. The SUV sits on 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels surrounded by flared wheel arches and plastic cladding running fore and aft the lower body.

The rear profile resembles the showcased prototype at the 2020 Auto Expo with split LED taillamps connected by a gloss black stripe, roof-mounted spoiler, and boot-mounted number plate area. The rear bumper is finished with plastic cladding and a silver skid plate at the bottom.

The talking point of the Safari is the added third-row. Some dedicated features for the third-row occupants are aircon vents, USB charger, reading lamp, and mobile / cup holder.

The Safari will be available as a six or seven-seat version. This can be accommodated by either captain seats or bench-type seats in the middle-row which can also be reclined. Additionally, the passengers can enjoy an aerial view with the panoramic sunroof which comes with anti-pinch and rain sensor closure function.

The 8.8-inch floating infotainment system has been sourced from the Harrier and supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and navigation. The audio is managed by JBL’s nine-speaker stereo system with a subwoofer and an external amplifier.

It also comes equipped with Tata’s connected car technology named – iRA which offers a host of location-based vehicle security, vehicle diagnosis, and gamification services like geofencing, speed alert, find my car, remote lights on/off, and live tracking amongst others.

Lastly, it is powered by Tata’s potent 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine making 168bhp and 350Nm torque mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also has three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport along with ESP terrain modes to glide over Normal, Wet, or Rough surfaces.