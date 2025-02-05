CarWale
    Tata Safari prices revised by up to Rs. 36,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Safari prices revised by up to Rs. 36,000
    • Price revision applicable to all variants
    • Harrier prices recently hiked too

    Tata Motors has rolled out a price hike for multiple products in its model range. We have detailed a few of them for you, and you can read about them on our website. In this article, let us take a closer look at the update to the Safari.

    Tata’s flagship SUV, the Safari, has witnessed an upward price revision of up to Rs. 36,000. The quantum of the hike varies based on the choice of variant and starts at as low as Rs. 1,000. With this, the Safari three-row SUV is now priced from Rs. 15.50 lakh to Rs. 27 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    The Tata Safari is offered in 19 variants across seven colours. It is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 187bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.

    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
