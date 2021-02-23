Tata Safari launched: Why should you buy?

Tata Motors launched the Safari and the Safari Adventure Persona Edition yesterday at a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 20.20 lakh, respectively, both prices ex-showroom. The bookings for the SUV have commenced for an amount of Rs 30,000. The Safari is available in three colours, six trims, and a single diesel engine, details of which can be read here.

What’s good about it?

The Safari is a well-rounded product and the prices for the base trim, XE and XM are competitive at Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 16 lakh, respectively. The middle row can be had with either bench or captain type seats, which are positioned slightly upper than the front row, giving a nice view to the passengers. The third row gets exclusive features like aircon vents, USB charging slots, cup holders, and a reading lamp. Also, the space is not cramped and can seat two occupants comfortably.

What’s not so good?

The Safari can be had only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Unlike its rivals, the Safari misses out on a petrol engine or even an all-wheel-drive setup on the diesel guise. Also, given the name it carries, the new Safari has limited off-road capabilities and is more of an urban SUV.

Best variant to buy?

The flagship SUV from Tata can be had in six variants – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. While the XZ+ trim comes with all bells and whistles, buyers with a tight budget can opt for the XZ trim as well which is priced Rs 84,000 less than the XZ+ trim. When compared to the top-spec, the XZ loses out on a panoramic sunroof and captain seats for the second row. It is to be noted that the Adventure Persona edition is offered only in the top-spec XZ+ trim with both manual and automatic transmission.

Specifications

2.0-litre diesel Kryotec engine – 168bhp and 350Nm torque with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Did you know?

The iconic nameplate Safari was introduced way back in 1998 by the Indian car manufacturer as a mid-size SUV with a four-wheel-drive option.