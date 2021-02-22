Tata Safari launched: All you need to know

Post much wait, Tata Motors has launched the Safari SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV is available in six variant options – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and the XZ+. The XM, XZ, and the XZ+ variants are available with an automatic transmission option. For individual preference, the top-spec XZ+ variant is offered in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The company has also introduced the Safari Adventure trim which is based on the top-spec XZ+ variant and distinguishes itself with unique exterior and interior highlights.

Design

The newly launched Tata Safari is based on the Impact 2.0 design language. The SUV gets sleek LED DRLs with a tri-arrow chrome grille in the centre, while the large headlamps and the fog lamps are infused in the bumper. The familiar stepped-up roof design and the panoramic sunroof are some of its unique characteristics. On the sides, the SUV features sharp aggressive lines with a large window to offer a roomy cabin feel. The vehicle gets 18-inch machined alloy wheels along with a black cladding that runs from the front to the rear bumper.

The Adventure trim gets a distinctive ‘tropical mist’ colour along with R18 charcoal grey skid plates, piano black grille, piano black safari mascot on the bonnet, piano black roof rail inserts, and piano black outer door handles.

Interior

The Safari gets an Oyster White interior colour scheme which is complemented with a signature Ashwood dashboard. It offers a soft touch dashboard with an anti-reflective ‘Nappa’ grain top layer, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and gear shift knob. Additionally, the vehicle also offers a satin chrome pack. The dashboard features an 8.8-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, the instrument cluster comes with a seven-inch coloured TFT display.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle offers headroom of 889mm, legroom of 832mm, and thigh support of 463mm. The floor to seat cushion height in the third row is 315mm. The backrest angle of 23 degrees ensures a comfortable seating position. The panoramic sunroof gets a rain-sensing and an anti-pinch function for added convenience. Additionally, the feature list includes a six-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, and electrically adjustable and foldable outer mirrors.

To complement its distinctive exterior, the Adventure variant gets earthly brown Benecke Kaliko interior and piano black interior on the steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame, and the IP mid finisher. Additionally, the trim offers dark chrome interior accents on air vents, knob and switches, inner door handle, and instrument cluster.

Engine

Mechanically, the Tata Safari will be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine capable of developing 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV offers a Multi Drive Mode such as – normal, rough, and wet.

Safety

The safety feature list includes ABS, EBD, cornering stability control, off-road ABS, electronic traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, roll over mitigation, brake disc wiping, electronic brake pre-fill, hydraulic brake assist, hydraulic fading compensation, and dynamic wheel torque by brake.