Tata Punch Turbo: The One Thing It Was Missing, Fixed - Opinion

The Tata Punch has always been easy to respect. It never tried too hard or promised more than it could deliver. Good road presence, value, usable space, everyday drivability, and, importantly, a five-star safety rating defined its appeal. Sensible, in the most ways possible but did it have to be sedate?

With the 2026 turbo-petrol Punch, Tata finally gave in.

At first glance, the 2026 Punch does not appear to have reinvented itself, which is intentional. Its upright stance and compact SUV proportions remain intact, still giving it a confidence on the road that few cars of this size manage. The design updates are subtle but effective, lending it a sharper, more contemporary look without disturbing its familiar identity.

Step inside, and the cabin feels noticeably more upmarket. The dual-tone interior looks fresher, ambient lighting adds a quiet premium touch, and the cabin no longer feels purely functional. The updated 10.25-inch infotainment screen is slim, bright and intuitive enough for the segment, and now doubles up as the display for the 360-degree camera. It may not be class-leading, but it works.

The digital instrument cluster too, stands out with nice graphics, while the new leather-wrapped steering wheel feels good to hold and adds just enough flair without feeling gimmicky. That said, some controls, like the glossy AC panel, look premium but aren’t the most intuitive to use. Charging options, however, are thoroughly modern and well thought out.

Comfort remains a strong point. The seats are supportive, and the rear bench continues to impress with generous legroom and adequate headroom for its size. Yes, compromises such as limited rear shoulder room for three occupants remain, but overall practicality is hard to fault.

Then comes the real shift in character.

It’s the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that transforms the Punch. It now feels eager and responsive, with a predictable power output and a smooth surge once the turbo comes on boost. The six-speed manual gearbox may not be the smoothest in its class, but it complements the engine well, with well-judged ratios and effortless cruising that feels unusual for a car of this size.

We could easily tread along in sixth gear at about 40kmph, making it easy to live with in cityscapes. There are a few familiar quirks, though. Road noise is quite noticeable, it still nose dives under hard braking and some ergonomics could be better. But importantly, none of these traits dampen the core experience, especially at this price point.

Ride quality remains classic Tata. The taut suspension setup handles broken roads with reassuring solidity, aided by the generous 193mm ground clearance. At sensible speeds, it feels composed and confident. And that’s what really defines this update.

The turbo-petrol Punch feels genuinely interesting now. It has not diluted its sensible DNA and instead, adds a layer of energy and engagement. With a reasonable bump in price and a meaningful step up in performance, the Punch now feels like a car you would actively want, rather than just the ‘rational choice’.