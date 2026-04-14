CarWale
    AD

    Tata Punch Turbo: The One Thing It Was Missing, Fixed - Opinion

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    4,474 Views
    Tata Punch Turbo: The One Thing It Was Missing, Fixed - Opinion

    The Tata Punch has always been easy to respect. It never tried too hard or promised more than it could deliver. Good road presence, value, usable space, everyday drivability, and, importantly, a five-star safety rating defined its appeal. Sensible, in the most ways possible but did it have to be sedate?

    With the 2026 turbo-petrol Punch, Tata finally gave in.

    At first glance, the 2026 Punch does not appear to have reinvented itself, which is intentional. Its upright stance and compact SUV proportions remain intact, still giving it a confidence on the road that few cars of this size manage. The design updates are subtle but effective, lending it a sharper, more contemporary look without disturbing its familiar identity.

    Step inside, and the cabin feels noticeably more upmarket. The dual-tone interior looks fresher, ambient lighting adds a quiet premium touch, and the cabin no longer feels purely functional. The updated 10.25-inch infotainment screen is slim, bright and intuitive enough for the segment, and now doubles up as the display for the 360-degree camera. It may not be class-leading, but it works.

    The digital instrument cluster too, stands out with nice graphics, while the new leather-wrapped steering wheel feels good to hold and adds just enough flair without feeling gimmicky. That said, some controls, like the glossy AC panel, look premium but aren’t the most intuitive to use. Charging options, however, are thoroughly modern and well thought out.

    Comfort remains a strong point. The seats are supportive, and the rear bench continues to impress with generous legroom and adequate headroom for its size. Yes, compromises such as limited rear shoulder room for three occupants remain, but overall practicality is hard to fault.

    Then comes the real shift in character.

    It’s the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that transforms the Punch. It now feels eager and responsive, with a predictable power output and a smooth surge once the turbo comes on boost. The six-speed manual gearbox may not be the smoothest in its class, but it complements the engine well, with well-judged ratios and effortless cruising that feels unusual for a car of this size.

    We could easily tread along in sixth gear at about 40kmph, making it easy to live with in cityscapes. There are a few familiar quirks, though. Road noise is quite noticeable, it still nose dives under hard braking and some ergonomics could be better. But importantly, none of these traits dampen the core experience, especially at this price point.

    Ride quality remains classic Tata. The taut suspension setup handles broken roads with reassuring solidity, aided by the generous 193mm ground clearance. At sensible speeds, it feels composed and confident. And that’s what really defines this update.

    The turbo-petrol Punch feels genuinely interesting now. It has not diluted its sensible DNA and instead, adds a layer of energy and engagement. With a reasonable bump in price and a meaningful step up in performance, the Punch now feels like a car you would actively want, rather than just the ‘rational choice’.

    Tata Punch Right Rear Three Quarter
    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    New Mercedes-Benz EQS is an EV Buyer’s Dream with 900+ km Range
     Next 
    New VW Taigun launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh; Improves on Features and Ownership Cost

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    Launching in 2 days
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Launching in 6 days
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.64 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.07 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.30 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.88 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.32 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.80 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.62 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.49 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch Turbo: The One Thing It Was Missing, Fixed - Opinion