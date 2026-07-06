Tata Punch Prices Hiked by up to Rs. 7,000

CNG-AMT variants receive the highest hike

New prices applicable from July 2026

Tata Motors has revised the prices of the Punch upward, with the hike coming into effect from July 2026. If you have been considering a Punch purchase, here is a clear breakdown of what has changed and by how much.

The Punch facelift arrived in January this year with a turbo petrol engine, refreshed styling, and a handful of new features. It is currently offered across six variants including Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ with multiple powertrain and gearbox combinations.

The highest revision of Rs. 7,000 applies to all CNG variants equipped with the AMT gearbox. Just below that, all petrol automatic versions of the Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ (S) trims, along with the CNG manual versions of Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure (S), and Accomplished variants, have been revised upward by Rs. 6,000. The manual variants of both the naturally aspirated petrol and turbo petrol trims across the remaining lineup have seen a more modest hike of Rs. 5,000.

The Punch continues to be offered with three powertrain options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol produces 87bhp and is available with a five-speed manual and an AMT. The same engine in CNG guise produces 72bhp with the same gearbox options. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol, the most recent addition to the Punch's powertrain lineup generates 118bhp and 170Nm and is available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

While the hike figures are not significant in absolute terms, they do nudge the Punch's pricing upward across the board and are worth factoring in for buyers finalising their purchase this month.