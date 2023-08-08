Tata Punch now becomes the most affordable car with sunroof

- Punch CNG launched in India on 4 August, 2023

- Three new variants added to the lineup

Tata Motors has updated the variant list of the Punch SUV in India. The model, in petrol guise, now gets three additional trims, namely, Accomplished Sunroof Pack, Creative Sunroof Pack, and Creative Flagship. Currently, the SUV is available with single powertrains in two fuel options at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch new variants and features

In terms of features, the Accomplished Sunroof pack over the standard trim comes loaded with an electric sunroof with voice commands, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, Type A and Type C USB ports, front seat armrest, and shark fin antenna.

Meanwhile, the Creative variant now gets two new trims - Sunroof Pack and Flagship Pack. In addition to the abovementioned features, these trims also get TPMS, one-touch up window for driver, express cool, and Tata’s iRA-connected telematics. With this, the carmaker has also rejigged variant list of the Punch by discontinuing select Creative trims.

Powertrain and specifications of Tata Punch

Mechanically, the Punch is offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 84bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. It can also be had in the recently launched CNG version with twin-cylinder CNG technology that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the new variants of Tata Punch:

Punch Accomplished S – Rs. 8.25 lakh

Punch Accomplished Dazzle S – Rs. 8.65 lakh

Punch Creative DT S – Rs. 9.20 lakh

Punch Creative Flagship DT – Rs. 9.50 lakh