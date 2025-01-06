CarWale
    Tata Punch is the best-selling car in India in CY2024

    Tata Punch is the best-selling car in India in CY2024
    • Punch available in petrol, CNG and EV guise
    • ICE expected to get facelift this year

    Top step of the podium

    For the first time in four decades, Maruti Suzuki has been unseated from the top of the sales charts for India and no surprise; it is the Tata Punch that has taken the top spot for CY2024. Tata managed to move two lakh units of the micro SUV as compared to 1.91 lakh units of Wagon R that Maruti managed to sell. It should be noted that the figures given here are combined in the case of both vehicles. The Punch has petrol, CNG and electric while the Wagon R has petrol and CNG.

    Car

    Q1

    Q2

    Q3

    Wagon R

    71386

    60923

    58546

    Punch

    73121

    68951

    59959

    Where the Punch raced ahead

    In the first quarter, the Punch and Wagon R were relatively closely matched with 71386 units for the Wagon R and 73121 units for the Punch. It was in the second quarter that Tata’s SUV managed to race ahead selling 68951 units as compared 60923 units for the Wagon R. In the final part of the year, Maruti moved 58546 units of the Wagon R while Tata was able to move 59959 units of the Punch.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Facelift on the cards?

    The Tata Punch ICE is expected to get facelift in 2025 and will adopt most of the features being offered with the Punch EV. This list includes new interiors, dual digital screens, connected car technology and some new exterior design elements. This will be the first major update for the Tata Punch since its launch in 2022. Some of the updates are also expected to make their way to the Tigor and Tiago facelift when they launch later this year.

     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta Electric safety features revealed
     Next 
    Honda Elevate Dark Edition: What to expect

