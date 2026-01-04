Tata Punch Facelift to Get Turbo Engine; New Teaser Confirms

1.2L turbo petrol

360-degree camera and HDC confirmed

The Tata Punch is set to receive a major update. The facelifted iteration will get a turbo-petrol motor paired with a 6MT system, a recent teaser showcased.

The teaser also showcases a new iTurbo badge at the rear, larger infotainment in the cabin, 65W type-C charging port, digital instrument cluster, new HVAC panel, 360-degree camera, and hill descent control. The turbo-petrol variant should borrow the Altroz Racer’s motor – a 1.2L unit, rated to churn out 118bhp/170Nm.

The addition of a turbocharged motor is a nice touch, and this will create a variant hierarchy, with the newest offering sitting at the top of the order. Diversifying powertrain offerings in the most robust Tata car should aid in higher sales numbers. Stay tuned as further developments ensue.