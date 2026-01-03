CarWale
    Tata Punch Facelift to Debut on 13 January

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Punch Facelift to Debut on 13 January
    • First Major Update for ICE Punch since Launch in 2021
    • No Mechanical Changes Expected

    A major facelift for the Tata Punch will be officially revealed on 13 January. This is the biggest update for the ICE Punch since its launch in 2021 and will see it get a revised exterior design, new paint schemes, and a new design for the wheels. We also expect updates to the cabin along the lines of what is being offered on the Punch EV that was launched last year.

    Tata Punch Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Whilst it will be all surface-level changes for this Tata Punch Facelift, there will be no mechanical changes and the Punch will continue with its 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The twin-cylinder CNG option too will continue and be offered in the same variants as before.

    Tata Punch Facelift Grille

    This update for the Punch has long been overdue and will bring the car back to the forefront against vehicles like the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Swift, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Citroen C3, and the Renault Triber.

    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Punch Facelift Teased: All Exterior Highlights
     Next 
    Maruti Victoris Crosses 14,000 Sales in December 2025

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 15.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Gravite
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Nissan Gravite

    Rs. 6.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 12.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast Limo Green
    Vinfast Limo Green

    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
