Tata Punch Facelift to Debut on 13 January

First Major Update for ICE Punch since Launch in 2021

No Mechanical Changes Expected

A major facelift for the Tata Punch will be officially revealed on 13 January. This is the biggest update for the ICE Punch since its launch in 2021 and will see it get a revised exterior design, new paint schemes, and a new design for the wheels. We also expect updates to the cabin along the lines of what is being offered on the Punch EV that was launched last year.

Whilst it will be all surface-level changes for this Tata Punch Facelift, there will be no mechanical changes and the Punch will continue with its 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The twin-cylinder CNG option too will continue and be offered in the same variants as before.

This update for the Punch has long been overdue and will bring the car back to the forefront against vehicles like the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Swift, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Citroen C3, and the Renault Triber.