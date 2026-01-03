Tata Punch Facelift Teased: All Exterior Highlights

Revised front and rear ends

No mechanical updates expected

The Tata Punch Facelift is set for a 13 January, 2026 showcase. Expected to receive few feature enhancements, barring cosmetic updates, here’s all exterior highlights seen in the latest teaser.

The front fascia has been overhauled, and the Punch now gets a three-piece lighting setup, apart from DRLs. We can also see one interesting bit – air curtains. The DRLs look sharper and more aggressive, but this design language doesn’t look overdone.

To the rear, Tata has done away with Y-shaped tail lights. These have been changed now. There’s also a connected tail-light bar. The alloy design has also changed. While the previous iteration itself had a striking design, this one seems to have upped the game.

Mechanically, the Punch Facelift will mostly remain unchanged, carrying over the same 1.2L, three-cylinder NA petrol motor (87bhp/113Nm) paired with 5MT/5AT systems. A CNG+5MT (72bhp/103Nm) variant should also be carried over.