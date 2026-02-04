CarWale
    Tata Punch Facelift Deliveries Begin Across India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Punch Facelift Deliveries Begin Across India
    • Prices start at Rs. 5.59 lakh
    • First CNG car to offer paddle shifters

    Tata Motors launched the Punch facelift in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The model marks the debut of not just an updated iteration, but also brings along a first-in-segment CNG-AMT combination, as well as the first CNG car to offer paddle shifters.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata has now commenced deliveries of the 2026 Punch across the country. The model gets a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission, producing 118bhp and 170Nm. Additionally, the CNG version offers twin CNG cylinders as standard.

    Exterior Left Side View

    On the design front, the new Punch facelift receives new front and rear bumpers, vertically stacked LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, fresh set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and an LED light bar at the rear. We have driven the car, and you can read the review on our website.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the B-SUV, which rivals the Citroen C3 and the Hyundai Exter, features a larger, 10.25-inch touchscreen system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, extended under-thigh support, six airbags, new two-spoke steering wheel, electric sunroof, wireless charger, automatic climate control, and iRA connected car technology. There are 11 colours and eight variants to choose from, and we have comprehensively detailed the same on our website.

    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
