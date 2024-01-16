Tata Punch EV to be launched in India tomorrow

CarWale
    Tata Motors is all set to reveal the prices of the Punch EV in the country tomorrow, 17 January. The carmaker commenced pre-bookings earlier this month for Rs. 21,000, and the car has already started arriving at local dealerships.

    In terms of variants, the new Punch EV will be offered in Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Further, customers can choose from five colours, namely Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Empowered Oxide, and Pristine White.

    Tata Motors has not revealed the key specifications of the 2024 Punch EV, but we do know that the electric vehicle that will be positioned below the Nexon EV will be available in Medium Range and Long Range versions.

    Updates to the upcoming Tata Punch EV will include new front and rear bumpers, revised headlamps and LED DRLs, LED light on the closed-off grille, 360-degree camera, sunroof, ventilated front seats, 10.25-inch screens, six airbags, and a jewelled gear control knob.

    Tata Punch EV powertrain and specifications leaked ahead of launch

