    Tata Punch EV to be based on an all-new EV architecture

    • Gets a claimed range of up to 300km
    • Likely to be offered in two battery pack options

    Tata Motors has today announced its all-new EV architecture, christened Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle (ACTIEV). This new architecture is designed for a better range and good efficiency and consists of four different layers, namely, powertrain, chassis, electrical, and cloud architecture.

    Tata Punch EV Left Side View

    Now, talking about the Punch EV. This upcoming five-seater electric SUV will be the first product from the automaker that will be based on the second-gen pure EV architecture and will boast a minimum claimed range of up to 300km on a single, fully charged battery. In addition to this, Tata Motors stated that the body shell of this electric SUV will be strong enough for five-star safety ratings like its elder siblings, the Harrier and the Safari facelifts.

    Looking at the price difference between the Tiago and the Tiago EV, we assume the upcoming Punch EV will command a premium of about Rs. 4,00,000 over its base ICE version. Upon its launch, it will lock horns with the Citroen eC3 in its segment.

    Tata Punch EV Image
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift safety features revealed

