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    Tata Punch EV Real-World Range Test

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    Jay Shah
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    Tata Punch EV Real-World Range Test

    The Tata Punch EV was launched earlier this year with a choice of two battery packs, and we got our hands on the top-spec Empowered Plus S trim with the larger 40kWh unit to find out what kind of real-world range it actually delivers. Claimed range figures rarely hold up once you throw in traffic, air conditioning and everyday driving habits, so we ran the Punch EV through our standard city and highway test loops to see how it holds up outside the test lab.

    To keep things consistent with how most owners would actually use the car, we set the air conditioning to 23 degrees with the fan speed at two, left the seat ventilation switched on, and used the infotainment system as we normally would rather than shutting everything down to chase a number. The tripmeter was reset before the start of each loop. The Punch EV defaults to City drive mode with regen level 1 when you switch it on, and we stuck with that setting through the entire test rather than switching things up mid-run.

    Tata Punch EV Instrument Cluster

    Our city run covers a preset route that we use across all our range tests, and on this occasion traffic was moderate with largely ideal driving conditions. By the end of the 81.8km loop, the Punch EV's instrument cluster readout, which shows consumption in 122Wh/km, worked out to a real-world range of around 328km once converted against the car's 40kWh battery capacity.

    Tata Punch EV Instrument Cluster

    Straight after the city run, we headed out onto the highway and held speeds of 90-95kmph, sticking to posted speed limits throughout. Across the 80.7km highway loop, the Punch EV returned a real-world range of approximately 325km, marginally lower than the city figure but close enough to suggest the car doesn't lose much efficiency at sustained higher speeds.

    Tata Punch EV Instrument Cluster

    Tata claims a range of 468km for the 40kWh pack, and our city loop figure of 328km works out to almost exactly 70 per cent of that claimed number. It's a pattern we have seen play out across most Tata electric vehicles we have tested in the past, which makes it a fairly reliable rule of thumb for anyone cross-shopping Tata's EV line-up.

    Tata Punch EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    For a car in this segment, a real-world range of roughly 325-328km, city or highway, should comfortably cover a week of typical usage for most buyers, with enough of a buffer for the occasional out-of-town trip. What stands out is how little the range drops between the city and highway cycles, which suggests the Punch EV's efficiency doesn't come purely from stop-start regen braking in slow traffic. If your daily driving involves a mix of both, the Empowered Plus S should get close to what we recorded here.

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