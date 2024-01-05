Tata Punch EV exterior design revealed ahead of launch

To get front-mounted charging port

To be based on new EV architecture

Tata Motors has revealed its new EV architecture for its upcoming future electric vehicles. And while doing so, the brand has also released an image revealing the exterior design of its forthcoming Punch EV in India.

As seen in the image, the front profile of the Punch EV looks inspired by the recently launched Nexon EV. It features a full-length LED light bar running across the bonnet line with the charging flap housed underneath the Tata logo. Other visible elements include split LED headlamps housed in the front bumper, vertical slat-patterned lower grille, and a silver faux skid plate. Moreover, the EV will get blacked-out roof, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Coming to the features, we expect the Punch EV to come loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, new steering wheel, all-digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Mechanically, the Tata Punch will likely be equipped with two battery pack options with a minimum driving range of 300km. additionally, it will be based on the brand’s new second-gen pure EV architecture.

Upon arrival, the Tata Punch EV will compete against the Citroen eC3 in the electric micro-SUV segment.