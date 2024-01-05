Tata Punch EV bookings open!

- Offered in five variants across nine exterior hues
- Can be had in two battery pack options
Earlier today, Tata Motors revealed that the Punch EV will be based on its all-new EV architecture called the Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle (ACTIEV). Now, the automaker has commenced the bookings of its electric micro-SUV. Interested customers can book this Citroen eC3-rival from any authorised Tata dealership or via the brand’s official website for a token amount of Rs. 21,000.
This sub-four-metre electric SUV will be offered in five variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+, across four monotones and five dual-tone colour options. The monotone shades include Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, and Pristine White. The dual-tone options, on the other hand, comprise these four shades along with a black roof. For dual-tone, there’s also a new Oxide hue that is exclusively available with the Empowered and Empowered+ trim.
In terms of features, the Punch EV will sport a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree surround view camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen powered by Harman. In addition to this, it packs an air purifier, single-pane sunroof, cruise control, wireless mobile connectivity, and six airbags as standard across all variants.
As for the powertrain, the Punch EV can be had in two battery pack options – Medium Range and Long Range. While the former can only be charged using a 3.3kW charger, the latter also gets an option for a 7.2kW DC fast charger.