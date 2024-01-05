Tata Punch EV bookings open!

Offered in five variants across nine exterior hues

Can be had in two battery pack options

Earlier today, Tata Motors revealed that the Punch EV will be based on its all-new EV architecture called the Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle (ACTIEV). Now, the automaker has commenced the bookings of its electric micro-SUV. Interested customers can book this Citroen eC3-rival from any authorised Tata dealership or via the brand’s official website for a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

This sub-four-metre electric SUV will be offered in five variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+, across four monotones and five dual-tone colour options. The monotone shades include Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, and Pristine White. The dual-tone options, on the other hand, comprise these four shades along with a black roof. For dual-tone, there’s also a new Oxide hue that is exclusively available with the Empowered and Empowered+ trim.

In terms of features, the Punch EV will sport a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree surround view camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen powered by Harman. In addition to this, it packs an air purifier, single-pane sunroof, cruise control, wireless mobile connectivity, and six airbags as standard across all variants.

As for the powertrain, the Punch EV can be had in two battery pack options – Medium Range and Long Range. While the former can only be charged using a 3.3kW charger, the latter also gets an option for a 7.2kW DC fast charger.