    Tata Punch driven - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    579 Views
    Tata Punch driven - Now in pictures

    Tata Motors recently launched its five-seater mini SUV Punch at an introductory price of Rs 5.49 lakh. This is the first all-new product launch by the company this year. It's positioned below the Nexon and will compete against the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite. Here is a picture gallery of the car from our media drive.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Motors says the new Punch was designed across its studios in India, the UK, and Italy. It does have traits from its siblings, but for an 'SUV', it does certainly looks the part.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    After all, it was developed to herald a new category - the sub-compact SUV. This now addresses a growing customer demand for a cat that is small in size but big on safety, space, performance, and features.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    It has SUV attributes like high ground clearance, tall seating, 370mm water wading capability, and traction feature to aid recovery in off-road situations.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides, the Tata Punch has received a five-star adult safety rating in a crash test from Global NCAP. It also achieved a four-star rating for child occupant safety.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    There are four variants on offer which are called Personas. Moving from the base Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and finally Creative, customers can personalise their Punch in ways more than one.

    Dashboard

    This model comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. The one in the pictures here comes mated to a five-speed manual.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Punch already went into production in September, thereby helping the carmaker create a comfortable inventory. As a result, deliveries of the Punch are in full swing.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Now that you're done seeing the pictures, click here to read more about its first drive impressions. And if you'd want to see the car in motion, check out the video as well for all the details.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-AMG A45 S to be launched in India on 17 November, 2021

    Tata Punch Gallery

