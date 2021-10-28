Tata Punch driven - Now in pictures

Tata Motors recently launched its five-seater mini SUV Punch at an introductory price of Rs 5.49 lakh. This is the first all-new product launch by the company this year. It's positioned below the Nexon and will compete against the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite. Here is a picture gallery of the car from our media drive.

Tata Motors says the new Punch was designed across its studios in India, the UK, and Italy. It does have traits from its siblings, but for an 'SUV', it does certainly looks the part.

After all, it was developed to herald a new category - the sub-compact SUV. This now addresses a growing customer demand for a cat that is small in size but big on safety, space, performance, and features.

It has SUV attributes like high ground clearance, tall seating, 370mm water wading capability, and traction feature to aid recovery in off-road situations.

Besides, the Tata Punch has received a five-star adult safety rating in a crash test from Global NCAP. It also achieved a four-star rating for child occupant safety.

There are four variants on offer which are called Personas. Moving from the base Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and finally Creative, customers can personalise their Punch in ways more than one.

This model comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. The one in the pictures here comes mated to a five-speed manual.

The Punch already went into production in September, thereby helping the carmaker create a comfortable inventory. As a result, deliveries of the Punch are in full swing.

Now that you're done seeing the pictures, click here to read more about its first drive impressions. And if you'd want to see the car in motion, check out the video as well for all the details.