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    Tata Punch Becomes Best-selling Car in June 2026; Dzire Slips to Third

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    Tata Punch Becomes Best-selling Car in June 2026; Dzire Slips to Third
    • Tata Punch topped the sales with 21,006 units sales.
    • Maruti Suzuki's Dzire dropped from first to third.

    The Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed a major shake-up in June 2026, with the Tata Punch emerging as the country's best-selling car. The compact SUV registered sales of 21,006 units, a remarkable 101 per cent increase over the 10,446 units sold in June last year. Tata Motors also occupied the second spot with the Nexon, which recorded 18,335 units, up 58 per cent year-on-year.

    The June rankings mark a significant shift from May 2026. Last month, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire led the sales charts with 24,546 units, followed by the Fronx, Ertiga, Punch and Nexon. However, in June, the Punch climbed from fourth to first, while the Nexon moved up from fifth to second. The Dzire slipped to third after its monthly sales declined to 17,899 units, although it still registered a healthy 16 per cent year-on-year growth.

    Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the list with four of the top six models. The Wagon R improved from seventh place in May to fourth in June with sales of 16,952 units. The Ertiga, which was third in May, dropped to fifth after selling 16,111 units, while the Swift rounded off the top six with 15,215 units. Meanwhile, the Fronx and Baleno, which were among the top six in May, fell out of the leading positions in June.

    Mahindra's Scorpio retained its strong momentum as well, finishing seventh with sales of 14,097 units. The latest sales figures highlight the growing preference for SUVs, with the Punch, Nexon and Scorpio continuing to attract buyers, while Tata Motors' strong performance allowed it to displace Maruti Suzuki from the top of the monthly sales charts.

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