    Tata Punch achieves the 4 lakh unit sales milestone

    - Punch prices in India start at Rs. 6.13 lakh

    - The model was launched in October 2021

    Tata Motors has announced that the Tata Punch has achieved a new milestone by crossing 4 lakh unit sales in a period of 34 months. The B-SUV, which was launched in the country back in October 2021, rivals the Citroen C3 and the Hyundai Exter.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    After its launch in October 2021, the Tata Punch hit the 1 lakh unit sales milestone in August 2022, just 10 months into production. This was followed by the 2 lakh and 3 lakh unit sales milestones in May 2023 and December 2023, respectively. It also holds the record for the safest car in its class with a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

    A key factor that has helped the Punch brand achieve a higher sales milestone in a shorter period is the variety of fuel options it is offered with. Currently, this Exter-rival is offered with petrol, CNG, and EV powertrains. Not to mention, the EV and twin-CNG cylinder versions were introduced earlier this year. Previously, it was available only with a single-cylinder CNG tank.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the Punch range, Tata revealed that 53 per cent of sales come from the petrol variant, followed by 33 per cent from the CNG variant. The EV derivative, which competes exclusively against the Citroen eC3, accounts for a sale of 14 per cent. Notably, 21 per cent of Punch EV customers are first-time car owners.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
