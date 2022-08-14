CarWale
    Tata Power to set up EV charging points across JP Infra's residential projects in Mumbai

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Power to set up EV charging points across JP Infra's residential projects in Mumbai

    - Tata Power will install more than 60EV charging points across JP Infra’s projects

    - The company has previously installed up to 5,000 charging stations in association with NAREDCO

    Tata Power and JP Infra Mumbai have joined hands to install more than 60 EV charging points across the latter’s projects. Residents of these projects with electric vehicles will have access to a 24x7 charging facility and can connect through the Tata Power EZ mobile application for all services, including remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments.

    Tata Power has previously worked with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) of Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in Maharashtra and more than 150 charging stations powered by clean energy in Mumbai.

    According to the company, the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application is aimed at helping users locate EV charging stations, charge EVs, and make bill payments online. It is said to have installed all types of chargers, including DC and AC chargers. The company has deployed more than 2350 public and semi-public charging points in India, more than 18,500 home chargers (for private use) and more than 240 electric bus charging points across 350 cities in India.

    A statement issued by Tata Power said, 'We are spearheading the EV charging revolution in the country and making sustainable mobility attainable for lakh of EV owners. We are scaling up our EV charging infrastructure in the state to contribute to the Maharashtra Government's aim of a rapid transition to green mobility. The collaboration with JP infra will provide a seamless charging experience to its residents and accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles.'

    Tata Nexon EV
