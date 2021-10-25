CarWale
    Tata Power achieves 1,000 EV charging stations milestone in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Power achieves 1,000 EV charging stations milestone in India

    - Tata Power claims to be the country’s largest EV Charging Infrastructure solutions provider

    - The company has tied up with various brands to develop EV charging infrastructure across the country

    Tata Power has a network of more than 1000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, achieving a major milestone in India’s journey towards green mobility. This network of 1,000 public EV charging stations provides EV charging experiences for Tata Power’s customers across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets, and places of public access.   Additionally, the company has installed close to 10,000 home EV charging points. Tata Power EZ Chargers ecosystem covers the entire value chain of public chargers, captive chargers, bus/ fleet chargers, and home chargers.

    Starting with the first chargers being installed in Mumbai, Tata Power EV charging points are now present in nearly 180 cities and along multiple state and national highways under various business models and market segments. The company is planning to have a base of 10,000 charging stations in order to enable whole stretches of highways into e-highways across the length and breadth of the country. 

    Tata Power has collaborated with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to roll out EV charging infrastructure and aims to expand its presence further across various cities in India. It has partnered with Tata Motors, MG Motors India, JaguarLand Rover, and TVS to develop EV charging infrastructure for their customers and dealers. The partnerships, with multiple state transport utilities facilitate e-bus charging. Tata Power also actively collaborates with IOCL, HPCL, IGL, MGL and multiple State Governments for developing EV Charging Infrastructure (EVCI).

    In July 2021, Tata Power and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) joined hands to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL’s retail outlets (petrol pumps) in multiple cities and major highways across the country. Similarly, the company has a tie-up with the Lodha Group to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

    Tata Power has also developed a software platform for customers of EV charging and has released a mobile-based application known as Tata Power EZCharge.  The app helps in locating EV charging stations, charging EVs, and making bill payments online.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
