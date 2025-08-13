Tata Passenger Vehicles to Return to South Africa on 19 August

Four-car range

Petrol and diesel power

Tata Motors will return to the South African passenger car market on 19 August after a six-year hiatus. It will return with the Tiago, Punch, Curvv, and Harrier as part of the introductory lineup. It will partner with the Motus group for the operations and is expected to launch all four vehicles simultaneously.

The cars are of course, made in India at Tata's plant in Chakan outside Pune. It will be an important milestone for the automaker as South Africa is one of the largest right-hand drive markets for cars exported from India.

The Punch, Tiago, and Curvv are expected to retail as petrol-only models, whilst the Harrier will be a diesel-powered model. It will get a petrol version later this year, which will be a 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol. We expect this to be launched in South Africa as soon as it debuts in India.