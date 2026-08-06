Tata Nexon Special Editions Compared: Dark vs Red Dark vs Camo

Two fundamentally similar editions

Limited-run edition gets functional tweaks

The Tata Nexon is one of the carmaker’s bestsellers, having garnered over 11 lakh lifetime sales. This was the first car to start the safety trend wave with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. It also gets three special editions that bring in visual and functional changes. Here’s a quick comparison between the Dark, Red Dark, and Camo editions.

Availability

The Tata Nexon Dark and Red Dark are available as regular models, which means these can be bought anytime, unlike the Camo edition, which will only have a market run for a limited period. The latter is exclusive that way.

Visuals and Features

The Nexon Dark edition is available in the Atlas Black shade, which is completely blacked out (including alloys), has #DARK badging on the front fender, and also a tail light with welcome and goodbye functions. The Red Dark is more or less the same outside, but the #DARK badge has a red text instead of black. On the other hand, the Camo edition sports fender-based camo badges, as well as two new colours, viz. Coorg Cloud and Munnar Mist, shades taken from the Sierra.

Internally, the Dark edition has a blacked-out dashboard, capacitive HVAC panel, and black-blue Benecke-Kaliko ventilated front seats with #DARK perforations. The Red Dark is pretty much the same affair, with the only exception being maroon-ish seats with the same #DARK perforations. Light-coloured seats are found in the Camo edition. However, the Dark editions have a 10.25-inch infotainment system, whereas the special Camo edition utilises a 12.3-inch centre screen.

Wireless charging, nine-speaker JBL sound, and navigation display on the instrument cluster are mutual to all three. Another functional addition in the Camo edition is that this one can leverage the in-car camera hardware as a multi-angle dashcam, footages from which can be transferred to your phone.

Mechanicals

All special editions of the Nexon remain unchanged under the hood. This means that the compact SUV continues with the same 1.2-litre turbo (118bhp/170Nm), turbo-CNG (99bhp/170Nm), and 1.5-litre diesel (113bhp/260Nm) options. Transmission options include MT, AMT, and DCT.