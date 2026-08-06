CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon Special Editions Compared: Dark vs Red Dark vs Camo

    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
    21,330 Views
    Tata Nexon Special Editions Compared: Dark vs Red Dark vs Camo
    • Two fundamentally similar editions
    • Limited-run edition gets functional tweaks

    The Tata Nexon is one of the carmaker’s bestsellers, having garnered over 11 lakh lifetime sales. This was the first car to start the safety trend wave with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. It also gets three special editions that bring in visual and functional changes. Here’s a quick comparison between the Dark, Red Dark, and Camo editions.

    Availability

    The Tata Nexon Dark and Red Dark are available as regular models, which means these can be bought anytime, unlike the Camo edition, which will only have a market run for a limited period. The latter is exclusive that way.

    Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

    Visuals and Features

    The Nexon Dark edition is available in the Atlas Black shade, which is completely blacked out (including alloys), has #DARK badging on the front fender, and also a tail light with welcome and goodbye functions. The Red Dark is more or less the same outside, but the #DARK badge has a red text instead of black. On the other hand, the Camo edition sports fender-based camo badges, as well as two new colours, viz. Coorg Cloud and Munnar Mist, shades taken from the Sierra.

    Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

    Internally, the Dark edition has a blacked-out dashboard, capacitive HVAC panel, and black-blue Benecke-Kaliko ventilated front seats with #DARK perforations. The Red Dark is pretty much the same affair, with the only exception being maroon-ish seats with the same #DARK perforations. Light-coloured seats are found in the Camo edition. However, the Dark editions have a 10.25-inch infotainment system, whereas the special Camo edition utilises a 12.3-inch centre screen.

    Tata Nexon Front Row Seats

    Wireless charging, nine-speaker JBL sound, and navigation display on the instrument cluster are mutual to all three. Another functional addition in the Camo edition is that this one can leverage the in-car camera hardware as a multi-angle dashcam, footages from which can be transferred to your phone.

    Mechanicals

    All special editions of the Nexon remain unchanged under the hood. This means that the compact SUV continues with the same 1.2-litre turbo (118bhp/170Nm), turbo-CNG (99bhp/170Nm), and 1.5-litre diesel (113bhp/260Nm) options. Transmission options include MT, AMT, and DCT.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    MG's New SUV to be Called Hector Hawk: Launch Date Confirmed
     Next 
    Top 5 Highlights of Tata Nexon Camo Edition

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Hilux
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 31.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Jul
    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V
    Rs. 47.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
    Rs. 1.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Ferrari Amalfi Spider
    Rs. 4.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES 350h
    Lexus ES 350h
    Rs. 66.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift
    Launching in 7 days
    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift

    Rs. 24.00 - 29.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia 2026
    Skoda Slavia 2026

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X1 LWB
    BMW X1 LWB

    Rs. 43.50 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Hawk
    MG Hector Hawk

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Aug 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV

    Rs. 10.50 - 17.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.30 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG IM6
    MG IM6

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i7 Facelift
    BMW i7 Facelift

    Rs. 2.10 - 2.60 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.70 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.38 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.79 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.90 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.21 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.89 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.61 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon Special Editions Compared: Dark vs Red Dark vs Camo