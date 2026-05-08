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    Tata Nexon Pure+ PS variant launched at Rs.9.59 Lakh

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Tata Nexon Pure+ PS variant launched at Rs.9.59 Lakh
    • Available with petrol, CNG and diesel
    • First panoramic sunroof-enabled model under Rs. 10 Lakh

    The Tata Nexon Pure+ PS has been launched in India at Rs. 9.59 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). It is the first car in the segment to offer a panoramic sunroof under Rs. 10 lakh and can be had with petrol, diesel and CNG across two pedal and three pedal options. Features of this variant include 10.25-inch dual displays, wireless phone mirroring, LED headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

    Tata Nexon Sunroof/Moonroof

    Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “As India’s #1 selling car in H2FY26 and India’s #1 SUV in FY26, the Nexon continues to remain as the preferred choice for customers across the country. With a 1 million+ strong family, Nexon has always stood for offering a superior all round package to its buyers at every price point. The introduction of the Pure+ PS variant with India’s first panoramic sunroof under Rs. 10 lakh further strengthens its proposition. As the only SUV in India to offer petrol, diesel, CNG and electric powertrains, the Nexon continues to cater to diverse customer needs while strengthening its appeal in the compact SUV segment.”

    Prices for the Tata Nexon Pure+ PS range

    Petrol MT- Rs. 9.59 lakh

    Petrol AMT- Rs. 10.14 lakh

    CNG MT- Rs. 10.39 lakh

    Diesel MT- Rs. 10.54 lakh

    Diesel AMT- Rs. 11.19 lakh

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    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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