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    Tata Nexon Leads Sales Chart in February 2026

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    Tata Nexon Leads Sales Chart in February 2026
    • SUV registered 19,430 unit sales last month
    • Became the top-selling model for the second consecutive month

    Tata Motors continues to enjoy strong sales volumes, driven by a few key models that consistently contribute significantly to its monthly numbers. Topping the sales chart for February 2026, the Tata Nexon has emerged as the best-selling car in India for the second consecutive month.

    Tata Motors sold 19,430 units of the Nexon last month. It was closely followed by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which registered sales of 19,326 units. Interestingly, the Punch finished in third place with 18,748 units, meaning two models from the Indian automaker featured in the top three best-selling cars during the month.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Nexon has remained one of the brand’s most popular models since its launch. Currently, the SUV is available in multiple variants and powertrain options, with prices ranging from Rs. 7.32 lakh to Rs. 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The nameplate is also available in EV guise, with prices starting at Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
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