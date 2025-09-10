Tata Nexon EV With ADAS Launched: Prices Start at Rs. 17.29 Lakh

Available in three variants

Tata Motors has launched the ADAS-equipped variants in the Nexon EV range, with prices starting at Rs. 17.29 lakh. Available in three variants, including Empowered +A 45, Empowered +A 45 Dark, and Empowered +A 45 Red Dark, priced at Rs. 17.29 lakh, Rs. 17.49 lakh, and Rs. 17.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

Key features of the ADAS-enabled Nexon EV include lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane centering system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and high beam assist.

Coming to the Dark and Red Dark Editions of the Nexon EV, these variants get a black paint finish and blacked-out elements, and an all-black interior theme (Dark Edition) or a black and red theme (Red Dark Edition). Other key features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear sun blinds, ambient lighting, V2V and V2L technologies, and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.

Powering the new Tata Nexon EV with ADAS is a 45kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor, tuned to produce 143bhp and 215Nm, and a claimed range of 489km on a single charge.