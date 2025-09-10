CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon EV With ADAS Launched: Prices Start at Rs. 17.29 Lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    38,384 Views
    Tata Nexon EV With ADAS Launched: Prices Start at Rs. 17.29 Lakh
    • Available in three variants
    • Based on the top-spec Empowered variant

    Tata Motors has launched the ADAS-equipped variants in the Nexon EV range, with prices starting at Rs. 17.29 lakh. Available in three variants, including Empowered +A 45, Empowered +A 45 Dark, and Empowered +A 45 Red Dark, priced at Rs. 17.29 lakh, Rs. 17.49 lakh, and Rs. 17.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

    Tata Nexon EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Key features of the ADAS-enabled Nexon EV include lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane centering system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and high beam assist.

    Tata Nexon EV Infotainment System

    Coming to the Dark and Red Dark Editions of the Nexon EV, these variants get a black paint finish and blacked-out elements, and an all-black interior theme (Dark Edition) or a black and red theme (Red Dark Edition). Other key features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear sun blinds, ambient lighting, V2V and V2L technologies, and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.

    Tata Nexon EV Second Row Roof Mounted Cabin Lamps

    Powering the new Tata Nexon EV with ADAS is a 45kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor, tuned to produce 143bhp and 215Nm, and a claimed range of 489km on a single charge.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Citroen Announces GST Benefits for Complete Range
     Next 
    Kia Seltos Hybrid Spied: India Launch Soon?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 67.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman JCW
    MINI Countryman JCW

    Rs. 50.00 - 52.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025
    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Jaguar E-Pace
    Jaguar E-Pace

    Rs. 71.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 3
    Vinfast VF 3

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.22 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.74 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.56 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.48 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.37 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.91 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.42 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.35 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.26 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV With ADAS Launched: Prices Start at Rs. 17.29 Lakh