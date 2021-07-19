Tata Nexon EV registers its highest sales in India in June 2021

- Tata has sold 5,500 units of the Nexon EV since launch in January 2020

- Tata Nexon EV registered its highest ever sales in India in June 2021

The country’s most affordable electric compact SUV, the Nexon EV has once again emerged as the bestselling electric vehicle in the country in June 2021. Interestingly, the Nexon EV registered its highest monthly sales at 650 units in India in June 2021. The company registered 33.7 per cent growth in sales as compared to 486-unit sales in May 2021. Moreover, the Nexon EV holds a 71 per cent share in the EV segment in India.

MG ZS EV emerged as the second bestseller in the country with 250-unit sales in June 2021 as compared to 102-unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 145 per cent. The ZS EV holds 27.3 per cent market share in the country. The Tata Tigor EV and the Hyundai Kona EV are in a tight spot with just eight units and seven-unit sales, respectively.

Since its launch in India in January 2020, Tata Motors has sold over 5,500 units of the Nexon EV in the country. Mechanically, the Nexon EV gets an electric motor which is powered by a 30.2kWh battery to produce 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. This electric motor comes mated to an automatic transmission. Tata Motors recently introduced the Nexon EV Dark edition in India. To learn more about it, click here.

Going forward, we expect to see significant growth in electric car sales due to the skyrocketing fuel prices and maintenance costs of ICE vehicles. In addition to the economic benefits, electric cars are also cleaner for the environment. Recently, several states have announced various benefits to encourage the shift to EVs. To learn more about Maharashtra’s EV policy 2021, click here.