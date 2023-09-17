CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Nexon EV facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    - Can be had in two battery pack options

    - Gets first-in-segment V2V charging feature 

    Tata Motors launched the new Nexon EV facelift in India on 14 September, 2023. Available in two versions, namely Medium Range and Long Range, the electric SUV gets a claimed range of up to 465km on a single, fully charged battery. Now we have got our hands on the on-road prices of the newly launched Tata Nexon EV facelift in the top 10 cities in the country.

    New Tata Nexon EV facelift on-road prices 

    Tata Nexon EV Right Rear Three Quarter
    CitiesBase variant (Creative+ MR)Top Variant (Empowered+ LR)
    MumbaiRs. 15.59 lakhRs. 21.14 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 15.59 lakhRs. 21.15 lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.62 lakhRs. 21.18 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.58 lakhRs. 21.14 lakh
    PuneRs. 15.59 lakhRs. 21.14 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.47 lakhRs. 22.33 lakh
    IndoreRs. 15.72 lakhRs. 21.12 lakh
    LucknowRs. 16.60 lakhRs. 21.12 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.60 lakhRs. 21.15 lakh
    PatnaRs. 17.04 lakhRs. 23.51 lakh 

    2023 Nexon EV interior and features

    Tata Nexon EV Infotainment System

    The latest iteration of the SUV comes packed with features like a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a customisable 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging (V2V), Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), JBL music system, and ventilated front seats. 

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV.e8 spied; new interior details leaked

