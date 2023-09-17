Tata Nexon EV facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Can be had in two battery pack options

- Gets first-in-segment V2V charging feature

Tata Motors launched the new Nexon EV facelift in India on 14 September, 2023. Available in two versions, namely Medium Range and Long Range, the electric SUV gets a claimed range of up to 465km on a single, fully charged battery. Now we have got our hands on the on-road prices of the newly launched Tata Nexon EV facelift in the top 10 cities in the country.

New Tata Nexon EV facelift on-road prices

Cities Base variant (Creative+ MR) Top Variant (Empowered+ LR) Mumbai Rs. 15.59 lakh Rs. 21.14 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 15.59 lakh Rs. 21.15 lakh Delhi Rs. 15.62 lakh Rs. 21.18 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 15.58 lakh Rs. 21.14 lakh Pune Rs. 15.59 lakh Rs. 21.14 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 16.47 lakh Rs. 22.33 lakh Indore Rs. 15.72 lakh Rs. 21.12 lakh Lucknow Rs. 16.60 lakh Rs. 21.12 lakh Chennai Rs. 15.60 lakh Rs. 21.15 lakh Patna Rs. 17.04 lakh Rs. 23.51 lakh

2023 Nexon EV interior and features

The latest iteration of the SUV comes packed with features like a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a customisable 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging (V2V), Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), JBL music system, and ventilated front seats.