CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.99 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    67,828 Views
    Tata Nexon CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.99 lakh
    • Offered in eight variants 
    • First turbocharged petrol CNG car in the market 

    Tata Motors has stepped up its game with the launch of the long-speculated Nexon CNG in the country. The CNG-powered Nexon is available in eight variants with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.99 lakh. With this, the Nexon range now has petrol, diesel, EV, and CNG powertrain options across its wide portfolio. The Tata Nexon CNG can be had in eight variants, namely, Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless+ S. 

    Tata Nexon Bootspace

    As for the features, the new Nexon CNG comes loaded with a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, eight speakers, ventilated front seats auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, leatherette seat upholstery, and sequential LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animation. 

    Powering the Nexon CNG is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled only with a six-speed manual gearbox. Continuing on the brand’s innovative twin CNG cylinder tanks, the Nexon CNG too, comes equipped with this tech leading to a usable boot space of 321 litres. In this state of tune, the Nexon CNG can churn out 99bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. 

    Tata Nexon Front View
    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon EV Red Dark Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.19 lakh
     Next 
    MG Windsor Exclusive variant: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Rs. 1.41 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV9
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.40 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.79 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.10 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.40 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.56 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.88 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.56 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.30 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.99 lakh