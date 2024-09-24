Tata Nexon CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.99 lakh

Offered in eight variants

First turbocharged petrol CNG car in the market

Tata Motors has stepped up its game with the launch of the long-speculated Nexon CNG in the country. The CNG-powered Nexon is available in eight variants with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.99 lakh. With this, the Nexon range now has petrol, diesel, EV, and CNG powertrain options across its wide portfolio. The Tata Nexon CNG can be had in eight variants, namely, Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless+ S.

As for the features, the new Nexon CNG comes loaded with a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, eight speakers, ventilated front seats auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, leatherette seat upholstery, and sequential LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animation.

Powering the Nexon CNG is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled only with a six-speed manual gearbox. Continuing on the brand’s innovative twin CNG cylinder tanks, the Nexon CNG too, comes equipped with this tech leading to a usable boot space of 321 litres. In this state of tune, the Nexon CNG can churn out 99bhp and 170Nm of peak torque.