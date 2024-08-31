CarWale
    Tata Nexon CNG coming soon: What to expect?

    Tata Nexon CNG coming soon: What to expect?
    • Nexon will soon have the widest choice of powertrains for a car in India
    • To be India’s first turbo-petrol offering

    Tata Motors will soon amplify the Nexon range with the introduction of a CNG version in the coming weeks. Showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo in the production-ready form, the sub-four-metre SUV will be the third car from the Tata stable to get the twin CNG cylinder technology.

    Tata Nexon Front View

    In terms of design, the Nexon CNG will remain largely similar to its petrol- and diesel-powered siblings, save for a new i-CNG badging at the rear. Under the skin, it is expected to receive changes in the form of a single advanced ECU, modular fuel filter, auto switch between fuels, direct start in CNG function, and a CNG tank with a storage of 60 litres (water equivalent).

    Interior Bootspace

    There are likely to be no changes to the interior of the Nexon CNG compared to its standard iteration. Key highlights could include an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, fully digital instrument console, 12.3-inch touchscreen system, wireless mobile connectivity, and more.

    Tata has not revealed the technical specifications of the Nexon in CNG mode. In petrol mode, the 1.2-litre turbo engine develops 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. Apart from a six-speed manual transmission, it will also boast a segment-first AMT option for a CNG variant.

    Tata Nexon Left Rear Three Quarter

    The CNG version is not the sole update on the cards for the Nexon. This rival to the Brezza, Sonet, and the Venue will also get a DCT gearbox in the near future, details of which were recently confirmed via the brand’s official website.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
