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    Tata Nexon Camo Edition Launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

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    Haji Chakralwale
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    Tata Nexon Camo Edition Launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh
    • Available with petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains
    • Gets exclusive colours, a larger dual-screen setup, and more

    Tata Motors has expanded the Nexon lineup in India with the launch of the Camo Edition, priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a limited-run version of the compact SUV, introduced to mark nine years of the Nexon in India and over 11 lakh sales. Rather than bringing any mechanical changes, Tata has focused on adding a few cosmetic updates and some additional equipment.

    Tata Nexon Front Logo

    On the outside, the Nexon Camo Edition can be had in two new paint finishes called Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. The former has a grey-green appearance that changes slightly under different lighting conditions, while the latter is a more understated grey-silver shade. Apart from these colours, the only visual distinction comes in the form of Camo badges on the front fenders. The cabin also gets Camo-themed perforation on the front seat headrests.

    Tata Nexon Dashboard

    The biggest changes are inside the cabin. Tata has introduced a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Another notable addition is an integrated dashcam that works using the SUV's four surround-view cameras. It can record continuously, save footage automatically during an impact, and allows videos to be viewed on the infotainment screen or transferred to a smartphone.

    Tata Nexon Infotainment System

    Depending on the variant, the equipment list includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera with Blind View Monitor, a JBL nine-speaker audio system, wireless charger, connected car technology, and ADAS with seven functions. Safety equipment also includes six airbags, ESP, and a five-star crash safety rating under both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

    Tata Nexon Engine Shot

    The Nexon Camo Edition continues with the same engine options as the standard model. Buyers can choose from a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 170Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel making 113bhp and 260Nm, and a 1.2-litre turbo-CNG unit developing 99bhp and 170Nm. Transmission options include manual, AMT, and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, depending on the variant.

    The Camo Edition is available across Creative, Creative+ S, Creative+ PS, Fearless+ PS, and Fearless+ A PS trims. The Creative variant offers the widest choice of powertrains, while the top-spec Fearless+ A PS is offered only with the petrol dual-clutch automatic.

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