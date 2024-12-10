CarWale
    Tata Motors to hike prices of its SUVs and cars from January 2025

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Upward price revision of up to three per cent
    • Joins multiple brands scheduled to increase prices from next month

    Tata Motors has announced a price revision across its model range that will come into effect starting next month. The carmaker will increase the prices across its range of SUVs, EVs, and more.

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    The reason behind the price hike, similar to all other car brands that have announced a change in the price list around the same period, is to offset the rise in input cost and inflation. The hike of up to three per cent will vary based on the choice of model and variant.

    Currently, multiple automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and MG have confirmed a revision in prices. Other major OEMs are also expected to follow suit in the coming days.

    Tata Right Side View

    In other news, Tata Motors is expected to showcase a range of new products at the upcoming 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. A few of these could include the Harrier EV and Sierra EV in their production-ready avatar as well as special edition versions of the Curvv in the ICE and EV forms.

