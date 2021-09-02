Tata Motors sells 28,018 passenger vehicles in August 2021

- Total domestic and international sales stood at 57,995 units

- To launch Punch micro SUV in the coming festive period

Tata Motors Limited has logged a total cumulative domestic sale of 54,190 units in the month of August 2021. The figures are 53 per cent higher when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in August 2020. Additionally, the Indian carmaker has surpassed the sales threshold of 1,000 EVs in the previous month.

The total sales are broadly divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles categories. Speaking of the passenger vehicles segment, the company retailed 28,018 units in the last month which is slightly lower as compared to 30,185 units retailed in July 2021. However, on a yearly scale, the company registered an impressive 51 per cent rise as against the business done in August 2020.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors launched the new Tigor EV in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric compact sedan is now the most affordable EV one can buy in the country and is offered with a claimed driving range of 306km. To know more about the Tigor EV, click here.

Besides this, the carmaker is also prepping to launch the smallest and most affordable micro-SUV named Punch. The official exterior images have already been revealed and you can read about it here. We expect more details of the car to be disclosed in the festive period.