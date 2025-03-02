Tata Motors’ Sales Drop in February 2025

Total sales of 46,811 units

9 per cent Y-o-Y decline

Tata Motors’ sales in the domestic and international markets for February 2025 stood at 79,344 vehicles, compared to 86,406 units during February 2024. These figures include passenger and commercial vehicles. As for the passenger vehicle segment alone, Tata sold 46,811 cars (including EVs) last month against 51,321 cars in February 2024, resulting in a 9 per cent year-on-year decline.

The first quarter of the calendar year is usually tough on carmakers, and Tata Motors is no different. More often than not, the sales figures have gone down, primarily because of the sizeable year-end discounts, which persuade potential car buyers to go ahead with their decision rather than prolong the process into the next year.

Tata Motors’ current bestsellers include the Punch, Nexon, and the Curvv. The brand also has the Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Harrier, and the Safari in its line-up. As for the upcoming models, Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Harrier EV and the Sierra as their next big launches.