Tata Motors posts sales growth of 54 per cent in February 2021

- Tata retails 61,365 vehicles in domestic and international markets

- Passenger vehicles register a 119 per cent bump in sales

Tata Motors Limited has recorded a total cumulative domestic sale of 58,473 units in the month of February 2021. The figures are a remarkable 54 per cent higher when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker last year in February 2020.

The total sales are broadly divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles category. Speaking of the passenger vehicles segment, the company retailed 27,225 units in the previous month which is a stunning 119 per cent rise as against just 12,430 units sold in February last year. Tata states that the sales of passenger vehicles in February 2021 was the highest in nearly nine years.

In the commercial vehicles category, the total sales including the export figures were 33,966 units in February which grew by 21 per cent as compared to the records in February 2020.

Tata has recently launched its flagship SUV – the Safari, details of which can be read here. Besides the Safari, Tata has also introduced the iTurbo variant in the Altroz and a limited-edition model for its hatchback Tiago. Going forward, Tata is developing a micro-SUV (codenamed HBX) which is likely to hit the Indian roads sometime later this year.