CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors posts sales growth of 54 per cent in February 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    406 Views
    Tata Motors posts sales growth of 54 per cent in February 2021

    - Tata retails 61,365 vehicles in domestic and international markets

    - Passenger vehicles register a 119 per cent bump in sales

    Tata Motors Limited has recorded a total cumulative domestic sale of 58,473 units in the month of February 2021. The figures are a remarkable 54 per cent higher when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker last year in February 2020.

    Front View

    The total sales are broadly divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles category. Speaking of the passenger vehicles segment, the company retailed 27,225 units in the previous month which is a stunning 119 per cent rise as against just 12,430 units sold in February last year. Tata states that the sales of passenger vehicles in February 2021 was the highest in nearly nine years.

    In the commercial vehicles category, the total sales including the export figures were 33,966 units in February which grew by 21 per cent as compared to the records in February 2020. 

    Tata has recently launched its flagship SUV – the Safari, details of which can be read here. Besides the Safari, Tata has also introduced the iTurbo variant in the Altroz and a limited-edition model for its hatchback Tiago. Going forward, Tata is developing a micro-SUV (codenamed HBX) which is likely to hit the Indian roads sometime later this year.

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.70 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Safari
    • Tata Safari
    • Tata Nexon
    • Nexon
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Tigor
    • Tata Tigor
    • Harrier
    • Tata Harrier
    • Altroz
    • Tata Altroz
    • Nexon EV
    • Tata Nexon EV
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mercedes-AMG S63e spotted winter testing
     Next 
    New Mini Countryman launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.50 lakh

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 14.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndFEB
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.82 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.54 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.64 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.82 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.54 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.97 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.53 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors posts sales growth of 54 per cent in February 2021