Tata Motors Posts 47 Per Cent YoY Growth, Ramps Up Sierra Production

Over 23k Nexon sold; 10 lakh sales figure reached

Seven lakh cumulative sales club for the Punch and the Tiago

Sierra production ramped up

Tata Motors began 2026 with a solid head start, garnering 71,066 cars sold in January, which is the carmaker’s best-ever monthly index. In comparison to January 2025 where cumulative sales of 48,316 units were registered, this calendar year’s corresponding growth for the aforementioned timeline stands at a solid 47 per cent positive YoY index.

The Tata Nexon (ICE and EV) garnered over 23,000 sales in January, with the SUV now having reached the 10 lakh sales milestone. On the other hand, the Punch sub-4m SUV, which recently got a facelift with a new turbo-petrol motor, sold over 19,000 units, and generated cumulative sales of seven lakh units in four years and three months. The Tiago also joined the seven lakh cumulative sales club in Tata Motors’ product portfolio.

With the recent introduction of the petrol Safari and Harrier models, new Punch, and the 2025 Sierra, the carmaker noted a strong demand for these SUVs. Given that the iconic Sierra was officially revived on 15 November, 2025, the mid-size SUV gained over 70,000 bookings on its first day itself. With the Sierra having drawn a high demand influx, Tata Motors has also ramped up its production to cater to the same.