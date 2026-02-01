CarWale
    AD

    Tata Motors Posts 47 Per Cent YoY Growth, Ramps Up Sierra Production

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    9,870 Views
    Tata Motors Posts 47 Per Cent YoY Growth, Ramps Up Sierra Production
    • Over 23k Nexon sold; 10 lakh sales figure reached
    • Seven lakh cumulative sales club for the Punch and the Tiago
    • Sierra production ramped up

    Tata Motors began 2026 with a solid head start, garnering 71,066 cars sold in January, which is the carmaker’s best-ever monthly index. In comparison to January 2025 where cumulative sales of 48,316 units were registered, this calendar year’s corresponding growth for the aforementioned timeline stands at a solid 47 per cent positive YoY index.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Nexon (ICE and EV) garnered over 23,000 sales in January, with the SUV now having reached the 10 lakh sales milestone. On the other hand, the Punch sub-4m SUV, which recently got a facelift with a new turbo-petrol motor, sold over 19,000 units, and generated cumulative sales of seven lakh units in four years and three months. The Tiago also joined the seven lakh cumulative sales club in Tata Motors’ product portfolio.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    With the recent introduction of the petrol Safari and Harrier models, new Punch, and the 2025 Sierra, the carmaker noted a strong demand for these SUVs. Given that the iconic Sierra was officially revived on 15 November, 2025, the mid-size SUV gained over 70,000 bookings on its first day itself. With the Sierra having drawn a high demand influx, Tata Motors has also ramped up its production to cater to the same.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    JSW MG Motor India Sells 4.8k Units in Jan ‘26, Posts 9 Per Cent YoY Growth
     Next 
    Volkswagen Seeing Higher Demand for Top-spec Virtus and Taigun

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    19th Feb
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class
    Launching Soon
    Mar 2026
    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero 2026
    Mahindra Bolero 2026

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.63 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.26 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.63 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.73 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.43 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.74 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors Posts 47 Per Cent YoY Growth, Ramps Up Sierra Production