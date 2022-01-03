CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors passenger electric vehicle sales rise by 439 per cent in December 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    12,315 Views
    Tata Motors passenger electric vehicle sales rise by 439 per cent in December 2021

    - Tata Motors PV EV registers 2,255-unit sales in December 2021 

    - Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV drive the steep growth in sales 

    The rising fuel cost and growing environmental concerns have encouraged car buyers to seek electric vehicle options in the country. The Indian automaker, Tata Motors has an upper hand with two popular affordable electric vehicles in its product line up in India, namely the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV. 

    Back in December 2021, Tata Motors registered 2,255 EV unit sales in the country as compared to 418-unit sales in the same period in 2020, thereby registering a growth of 439 per cent. Interestingly, the EV sales have grown by a healthy 345 per cent in Q3 of FY’22 with 5,592-unit sales as compared to 1,256-unit sales in Q3 of FY’21.   

    Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Limited, said, “EV penetration touched 5.6 per cent of PV Sales during the quarter versus 1.8 per cent in the same period last financial year. EV sales also touched 10,000 units in 9MFY22 and crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time in Dec’21 (2,255 units). The ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV, as well as progressive revival of the EV fleet segment, were instrumental in driving this steep growth.”

    The EV segment is expected to further witness significant growth in sales this year with planned improvements in the charging facility around the country.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Motor India registers over 2.5 lakh SUV sales in 2021
     Next 
    Top hatchbacks launched in India in 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32075 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.36 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.13 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.70 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.88 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32075 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors passenger electric vehicle sales rise by 439 per cent in December 2021