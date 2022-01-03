Tata Motors passenger electric vehicle sales rise by 439 per cent in December 2021

- Tata Motors PV EV registers 2,255-unit sales in December 2021

- Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV drive the steep growth in sales

The rising fuel cost and growing environmental concerns have encouraged car buyers to seek electric vehicle options in the country. The Indian automaker, Tata Motors has an upper hand with two popular affordable electric vehicles in its product line up in India, namely the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV.

Back in December 2021, Tata Motors registered 2,255 EV unit sales in the country as compared to 418-unit sales in the same period in 2020, thereby registering a growth of 439 per cent. Interestingly, the EV sales have grown by a healthy 345 per cent in Q3 of FY’22 with 5,592-unit sales as compared to 1,256-unit sales in Q3 of FY’21.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Limited, said, “EV penetration touched 5.6 per cent of PV Sales during the quarter versus 1.8 per cent in the same period last financial year. EV sales also touched 10,000 units in 9MFY22 and crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time in Dec’21 (2,255 units). The ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV, as well as progressive revival of the EV fleet segment, were instrumental in driving this steep growth.”

The EV segment is expected to further witness significant growth in sales this year with planned improvements in the charging facility around the country.