    Tata Motors open to introducing Jet Edition for Punch

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    8,638 Views
    Tata Motors open to introducing Jet Edition for Punch

    - Currently offered in Kaziranga and Camo editions

    - Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

    Earlier today, Tata Motors launched the second special edition in the Punch line-up in the form of the Camo Edition. This iteration joins the existing Kaziranga Edition and gets a host of visual highlights along with a new paint scheme to enhance the overall appeal of the micro-SUV. 

    Tata Punch Left Rear Three Quarter

    Now, the Indian carmaker also introduced the Jet Edition for its SUV range last month. This included Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Tata Nexon, and Tata Nexon EV range painted in a new Starlight exterior shade and bronze colour accents on the outside. With the special edition, these SUVs also benefitted from a handful of new features. 

    Tata Punch Dashboard

    When enquired about the Tata Punch being excluded from the Jet Edition, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said, “The profiles of the SUVs lend themselves extremely well to suit these concepts (Jet Edition). As we see a build-up of success and if we see demand coming from the consumers, we may roll it down. But we have to see whether aesthetically it kind of meets the expectations.”

    Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter

    So, will the Punch be offered in the Jet Edition? Well, time will tell. Until then, the Punch can be had in Kaziranga and the newly introduced Camo Edition. Presently, the Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor can be had with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. 

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
