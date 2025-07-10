CarWale
    Tata Motors Introduces Lifetime Battery Warranty for Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45

    Jay Shah

    • 15-year battery warranty for Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45
    • Available to both new and existing first private owners

    Tata Motors has announced a new lifetime battery warranty for Curvv EV and the Nexon EV 45 variants. With this initiative, Tata aims to provide long-term assurance to customers by addressing concerns around EV battery longevity and replacement costs.

    The lifetime battery warranty will be available to both new and existing first-time private owners. According to Tata, this warranty applies for a period of 15 years from the vehicle's initial registration date, in line with current vehicle registration norms in India.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The offering follows the company’s earlier launch of the same warranty with the Harrier EV. By extending this coverage, Tata seeks to make EV ownership more worry-free and appealing to a wider audience.

    Additionally, customers will also be eligible for a loyalty benefit of Rs. 50,000 when purchasing either the Curvv EV or the Nexon EV.

    Tata claims that with the new warranty, the long-term savings from lower running costs of its EVs is estimated between Rs. 8 to 9 lakh over a 10-year period.

     Previous 
    Kia Carens Clavis EV to Get i-pedal Technology
     Next 
    Exclusive! MG Cyberster and M9 Waiting Period Revealed

