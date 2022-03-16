CarWale
    Tata Motors bags order of 250 EVs from Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility

    Jay Shah

    238 Views
    Tata Motors bags order of 250 EVs from Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility

    - A total of 175 Nexon EVs and 75 Tigor EVs are to be delivered 

    - 101 EVs delivered in the first phase 

    Tata Nexon EV Front View

    Tata Motors has announced that the carmaker has received an order for delivering 250 EVs to the Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM). This includes a total of 175 Nexon EVs and 75 Tigor EVs. In the first phase of delivering the order, Tata Motors has delivered 70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs. The remaining vehicles are scheduled to be delivered in the second phase soon. 

    Tata Nexon EV Front View

    The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a claimed range of 312km. Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor EV draws power from a 26kWh battery pack and has a certified range of 306km. We have driven the Tigor EV and you can read our first-drive review here

    Speaking at the event, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, “It is heartening to see members of AMGM adopt a green and clean future, not only as individual contributors but also as a community. We are honoured to be associated with AMGM and proud to join their movement, serving a purpose for the greater good. I would like to congratulate and thank AMGM for their order of 250 Tata EVs. This will set an example for other states as well. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric.”

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
