Tata Motors at the 2020 Auto Expo – A recap

Auto Expo’s last chapter was way back in 2020. Since then, many car manufacturers have launched and showcased models while some have moved from their concept forms to near-production-ready versions. Since the expo, the Indian carmaker Tata Motors has launched two new cars, a multitude of special edition models, and even showcased two new concepts. Let us take a quick recap of what the Indian carmaker has launched and unveiled since the previous expo.

‘Gravitas’ launched as new ‘Safari’

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors showcased a seven-seater version of the Tata Harrier with the name ‘Gravitas’. Based on its five-seat sibling, Tata Motors launched the production version of the SUV a year later as the new ‘Safari’. Reviving the legendary moniker, the Safari was an instant success with its imposing styling, multiple seating options, and a potent 2.0-litre diesel engine. Currently, the Safari is available at a starting price of Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in five special editions – Adventure, Dark, Gold, Jet, and Kaziranga.

HBX becomes Punch

The now Tata Punch was showcased at the Auto Expo as the ‘HBX Concept’, wherein it featured a roof carrier and knobby off-road tyres. Positioned as a micro-SUV, Tata kept us guessing the model name from HBX to Hornbill and it was finally launched as ‘Punch’ in October 2021. The Tata Punch is presently the second highest-selling car for the brand with over 10,000 units being retailed every month. The micro-SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and is broadly available in four variants, two special editions, and a single 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT gearboxes to choose from.

Tata Harrier Automatic

Earlier offered solely with a manual transmission, the Tata Harrier along with the BS6 update was launched with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Harrier and Safari duo are now available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Altroz EV

Tata Motors is at the top of the EV game in the country, with three models already on sale. However, there’s one EV that Tata showcased and is yet to make its entry in the EV segment. It’s the electric version of the Altroz hatchback that was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo sporting the signature Teal Blue paint. It was propelled by a 30.2kWh battery pack borrowed from the Nexon EV.

Sierra EV Concept

Another attractive showcase at the 2020 Auto Expo was the electrified concept of the legendary Tata Sierra. While its predecessor used a diesel engine, this one was showcased as an electric SUV with rotatable front seats, a sleek front fascia, and fancy alloy wheels.