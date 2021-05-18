CarWale
    Tata Motors and Tata Power install high-speed EV charging stations in Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Jaipur

    Jay Shah

    - More than 456 EV charging points installed in 92 cities

    - Can be accessed by all owners with CCS-fast charging enabled EVs

    Tata Motors in collaboration with Tata Power has inaugurated a total of five superfast CCS2 EV charging stations in the country. Out of the five installed charging stations, three were inaugurated in Jaipur whereas the cities of Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack received one each. 

    Bhubaneshwar has got its first EV charging station at TML Dion Automotives in Samantarapur while the second one was set up at TML Gugnani Autocars, Pratap Nagari in Cuttack. The company now operates a total of four chargers in the state of Odisha, located on major routes. 

    The pink city of Rajasthan – Jaipur, is now equipped with three more EV charging points. These can be located at First Mobital, Roshan Motors, and Shree Shyam Motors. With this, Rajasthan now has a total of eight EV charging stations. The charging stations are open for all-electric vehicles enabled with CCS fast-charging standards. It can fill up 80 per cent of the Tata Nexon EV’s battery in just one hour. 

    Commenting on the inauguration, Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “In line with our commitment to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country, we are pleased to bring a high-speed EV charging station in Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Jaipur. The availability of the charging station will not only enhance the convenience factor for those who are away from home, but will also actively contribute in addressing barriers to the EV adoption. We are committed to build a seamless charging experience in collaboration with Tata Power and take the EV charging infrastructure to the next level. With a rapidly increasing charging network and the exceptional range that Nexon EV offers, we are confident that our EV customers would like to spend more and more time on the go now.”

    Commenting on the inauguration, Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV, HA & ESCO Business, Tata Power, said, “We are committed to accelerating EV adoption across the country by expanding our charging infrastructure footprint. Currently, all the 4000+ Tata Nexon EV owners can access over 456 charging points installed in 92 cities and on several prominent intercity routes across India.”

