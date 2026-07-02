Tata, MG to Supply Chassis for Safari Vehicles in Vidarbha

2+6 seating configurations for safari vehicles

All vehicles to be 4WD EVs

When Tata Motors came up with the Sierra EV Sanctuary Edition, its intended purpose became clear – to create noise- and emission-free jungle safari vehicles. Speaking at the Advantage Vidarbha, 2026 event in Nagpur, Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced that Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor will supply chassis for these vehicles. Here’s everything that the announcement entails.

The Honourable Minister raised a concern about diesel-powered safari vehicles, citing concerns about noise and air pollution. The same has been proposed for conversion to 4WD EVs. With 300 chassis to be supplied initially, this batch will be processed through MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) for the creation of local employment opportunities. Additionally, these chassis will support a 2+6 seating configuration. The deployment of these vehicles will also aid in a higher tourist influx, the minister noted.

As far as the consumer market goes, Tata Motors recently launched the most powerful mid-size SUV, the Sierra EV. With a dual-motor setup and 504Nm torque, it achieves a 0-100kmph sprint in 5.8 seconds. On the other hand, JSW MG Motor India also launched the MG Majestor, an off-road-biased SUV with three physical differential locks. With an output of 213bhp/478Nm via its 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor, the Majestor is a direct rival to the Toyota Fortuner.