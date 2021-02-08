Tata HBX automatic variant spied testing ahead of launch in India

- Tata HBX AMT variant could be offered at launch

- The model could be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in FY2021, the new Tata HBX has been spied testing in the country yet again. New spy images shared on the web give us a better look at the interior of the micro-SUV, which features an AMT gearbox.

As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Tata HBX will be offered with an AMT unit, apart from the five-speed manual transmission. Under the hood of the model is expected to be a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor.

A few other notable features visible from the new spy images of the upcoming Tata HBX include a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, digital-analogue instrument console borrowed from the Altroz, steering mounted controls, engine start-stop button, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, squared AC vents, A-pillar mounted tweeters, and front power windows.

Exterior highlights of the new Tata HBX include a split headlamp design, with LED DRL’s on either side of the grille and the main headlight unit positioned below, on the bumper. The air dam with the tri-arrow design is flanked by fog lights on either side. The side profile of the model gets body cladding and steel wheels, although alloy wheels are expected to be offered on the top variant. At the rear, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 rival features LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, integrated spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, and a bumper-mounted number plate recess.

