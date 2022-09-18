CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Harrier XMS variant launched – Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    242 Views
    Tata Harrier XMS variant launched – Top feature highlights

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine in both manual and automatic transmission options

    - Positioned between the XM and XT variants 

    Tata Motors recently extended the Harrier product line-up by introducing the new XMS variant. This new variant is positioned between the XM and XT variants and is available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

    Features like steering wheel with controls, follow me home headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a six-way adjustable driver seat, and a rear wiper with a washer have been retained from the XM variant. In addition to these, the Harrier XMS variant additionally offers four new features as follows –

    - A panoramic sunroof

    - Eight-speaker music system 

    - Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

    - Reverse parking camera 

    Mechanically, the Harrier XMS variant continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 - 2,500rpm. The SUV is available in both six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter option. The vehicle also gets off-road focussed modes such as normal, wet, and rough-road.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda India commences the 11th Edition of Drive to Discover

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32705 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.65 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.30 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.69 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32705 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Harrier XMS variant launched – Top feature highlights