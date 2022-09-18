Tata Harrier XMS variant launched – Top feature highlights

- Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine in both manual and automatic transmission options

- Positioned between the XM and XT variants

Tata Motors recently extended the Harrier product line-up by introducing the new XMS variant. This new variant is positioned between the XM and XT variants and is available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Features like steering wheel with controls, follow me home headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a six-way adjustable driver seat, and a rear wiper with a washer have been retained from the XM variant. In addition to these, the Harrier XMS variant additionally offers four new features as follows –

- A panoramic sunroof

- Eight-speaker music system

- Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

- Reverse parking camera

Mechanically, the Harrier XMS variant continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 - 2,500rpm. The SUV is available in both six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter option. The vehicle also gets off-road focussed modes such as normal, wet, and rough-road.